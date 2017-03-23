Teen, man dead in quadruple shooting in Cleveland's Kinsman neighborhood
A teenage boy and a man are dead Sunday evening after a quadruple shooting in the city's Kinsman neighborhood, police said. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man died at University Hospitals, Cleveland police spokesman Det.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|Help
|9 hr
|Looking
|5
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|14 hr
|Speed limit 70
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|16 hr
|ghhs
|1,144
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Sat
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC