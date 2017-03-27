Talk it out: How can Cleveland curtail youth gun violence?
A string of recent shootings in Cleveland that claimed the lives of four people and left five more with gunshot wounds reignited a seemingly perpetual discussion about how to address youth gun violence . Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams held a press conference at city hall Monday in the wake of the fatalities, where they addressed kids, violent crimes, and the guns they use to commit them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|8 hr
|Needsome
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Sun
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Sat
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC