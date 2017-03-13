Seven Hills pill dealer linked to Cleveland police officer, Brooklyn law director...
A Seven Hills pill dealer who was connected to cases against a suburban mayoral candidate, the son of another suburban mayor and a Cleveland police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 19 months in federal prison. Alfonso Yunis, 43, was arrested in October 2015 along with then-Brooklyn law director Scott Claussen and Bryan Byrne, son of Parma Heights mayor Mike Byrne, after a drug squad raided Yunis' Broadview Road home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 min
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|Lebron grow up
|Tue
|Ike
|7
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 13
|Granny
|123
|skanky strip bars (Jan '09)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|16
|Deana Chandler is missing?
|Mar 11
|Ike
|1
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC