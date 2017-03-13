Seven Hills pill dealer linked to Cle...

Seven Hills pill dealer linked to Cleveland police officer, Brooklyn law director...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Seven Hills pill dealer who was connected to cases against a suburban mayoral candidate, the son of another suburban mayor and a Cleveland police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 19 months in federal prison. Alfonso Yunis, 43, was arrested in October 2015 along with then-Brooklyn law director Scott Claussen and Bryan Byrne, son of Parma Heights mayor Mike Byrne, after a drug squad raided Yunis' Broadview Road home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 min Vato Loco 20,918
Lebron grow up Tue Ike 7
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Mar 13 Granny 123
skanky strip bars (Jan '09) Mar 12 Backwards 16
Deana Chandler is missing? Mar 11 Ike 1
Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12) Mar 4 Anthony 17
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Feb 27 Angela Love 24
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC