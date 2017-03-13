Seven Hills pill dealer linked to Cleveland police officer, Brooklyn law director...

A Seven Hills pill dealer who was connected to cases against a suburban mayoral candidate, the son of another suburban mayor and a Cleveland police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 19 months in federal prison. Alfonso Yunis, 43, was arrested in October 2015 along with then-Brooklyn law director Scott Claussen and Bryan Byrne, son of Parma Heights mayor Mike Byrne, after a drug squad raided Yunis' Broadview Road home.

