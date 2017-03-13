Sen. Rob Portman presses for answers about Port of Cleveland dredging
Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman met with an Army Corps of Engineers official Tuesday to discuss Port of Cleveland dredging efforts. met with a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representative Tuesday to discuss continued efforts to dredge the Port of Cleveland and to press for answers.
