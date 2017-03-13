See kids dance with superheroes at Wizard World Cleveland 2017
On the second day of Wizard World comic con, kids gathered at a stage and danced with superheroes like Captain America and Spider Man. Although much of the convention was geared towards adults, this stage kept kids busy throughout the day.
