Sale of Cleveland police HQ part of deal being considered by City Council

The city intends to sell its police headquarters building and move out of the Justice Center complex in downtown Cleveland if a deal goes through for jail services to be provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department . Two ordinances that would clear the way for moving the police department were introduced Monday for a first of three readings by City Council.

