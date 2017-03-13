Rock Hall celebrates life of Chuck Be...

Rock Hall celebrates life of Chuck Berry Read Story Carly Flynn Morgan

12 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Berry was instrumental in the launching of Cleveland's own Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & Museum and the hall is remembering him there in the days after his death. Know that whenever an inductee passes away, the Rock Hall lowers the flag outside to half-staff.

