Rock Hall 2017: That night 25 years ago when Pearl Jam played a small club in Cleveland
On April 7, Pearl Jam will take its place among rock's official royalty when the band is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Brooklyn. But 25 years ago this weekend, it was playing an altogether different sort of gig: A small club show to a few hundred very lucky fans in Cleveland.
