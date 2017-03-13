Reward offered for three people who beat dog with bricks in Cleveland
The Cleveland Animal Protective League is working to track down three people who beat a dog with bricks on Cleveland's East Side. The white and tan bully-boxer mix, who rescue workers named "Indiana Bones", has been under veterinarian care since the March 9 incident at East 111th Street and Superior Avenue, Cleveland APL CEO Sharon Harvey said.
