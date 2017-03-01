Rally in Cleveland for Donald Trump spirited, but peaceful
Ralph King was disappointed in the turnout for the "Spirit of America" rally in support of President Donald Trump that was held at Voinovich Bicentennial Park on Saturday afternoon, but he blamed it on the cold weather. King, who as a member of a group called Main Street Patriots helped organize the rally, said he figured there would have been about 500 in attendance if it had been warmer.
