Public Square another 'might have been' for Cleveland: Ted Diadiun
Children were drawn to the fountains in downtown Cleveland's renovated Public Square July 30 during a party put on by the Cleveland2016 Host Committee to thank the city of Cleveland for a successful Republican National Convention, when the pedestrian-friendly square was closed to vehicular traffic. Ted Diadiun writes that Greater Clevelanders will look back on this moment, when the city was forced by federal bureaucrats into opening the square to bus traffic, despite aesthetic and safety considerations for those using the square, as another frustrating "what if" moment for the city.
