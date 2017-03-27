Prosecutors can't use marijuana candy seized during Cleveland traffic stop at trial

An appellate court agreed with a lower-court ruling that a Cleveland State University police officer illegally seized 150 pieces of edible marijuana candies from a man during a downtown traffic stop. The Ohio Eighth District Court of Appeals on Friday refused to revisit its February decision upholding a Cuyahoga County judge's decision to bar prosecutors from using the candies as evidence in the felony drug trafficking trial of Edwin Vega.

