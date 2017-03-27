Prosecutors can't use marijuana candy seized during Cleveland traffic stop at trial
An appellate court agreed with a lower-court ruling that a Cleveland State University police officer illegally seized 150 pieces of edible marijuana candies from a man during a downtown traffic stop. The Ohio Eighth District Court of Appeals on Friday refused to revisit its February decision upholding a Cuyahoga County judge's decision to bar prosecutors from using the candies as evidence in the felony drug trafficking trial of Edwin Vega.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help
|8 hr
|Needsome
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|WPWW
|20,933
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Sun
|Speed limit 70
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Sun
|ghhs
|1,144
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Sat
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC