President Trump's education budget could bode poorly for large, urban districts like Cleveland
And while Trump would boost money in the federal Title 1 program, which goes specifically to schools whose families live in poverty, the new money would let students choose whatever public schools they wanted to attend. If a new school accepted them, the Title 1 money would follow.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|WPWW
|20,924
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mar 20
|mrdonut
|1,142
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
|Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs
|Mar 16
|slvaselaney
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Mar 14
|Ike
|7
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 13
|Granny
|123
