Potential renter finds Israeli man shot in face outside Cleveland home
A woman checking out a rental home on Cleveland's East Side arrived at the property Sunday to find a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his face, police say. The victim, a 30-year-old Israeli citizen, suffered gunshot wounds to his mouth and leg, according to Cleveland police Detective Reginald Lanton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|bayonne nj
|20,931
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|mrdonut
|1,142
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Sunny94
|49
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
|Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs
|Mar 16
|slvaselaney
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Mar 14
|Ike
|7
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 13
|Granny
|123
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC