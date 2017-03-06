Political reporter Henry J. Gomez leaving cleveland.com for BuzzFeed
Cleveland.com chief political reporter Henry J. Gomez is leaving later this month to take a job covering national politics for BuzzFeed News. Gomez, 35, will begin with the popular entertainment and news site in early April.
