Police release dashcam footage in deadly officer-involved shooting of Cleveland man
Luke Stewart, 23, was killed in the March 13 shooting. Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on South Lakeshore, near East 215th Street, around 7 a.m. The vehicle was processed by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and no weapons were found.
