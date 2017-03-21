PNC Bank robbed on Cleveland's West Side

Read more: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland FBI released surveillance images of the robbery that happened about noon at the PNC bank branch at the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark roads, near the city's border with Parma, FBI spokeswoman Vicki Anderson said. The unidentified robber walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller, Anderson said.

