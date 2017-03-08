Paul Simon joins list of legends comi...

Paul Simon joins list of legends coming to Cleveland in 2017

4 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Paul Simon has announced a show at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica set for June 13. Tickets go on to the general public Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Prices start at just over $50. Simon joins a growing list of Hall of Famers bringing concerts to Northeast Ohio in 2017.

