Paul Simon joins list of legends coming to Cleveland in 2017
Paul Simon has announced a show at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica set for June 13. Tickets go on to the general public Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Prices start at just over $50. Simon joins a growing list of Hall of Famers bringing concerts to Northeast Ohio in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebron grow up
|7 hr
|Ike
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|skanky strip bars (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Backwards
|16
|Deana Chandler is missing?
|Sat
|Ike
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 9
|Mother of 5
|122
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC