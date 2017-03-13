Panhandler: Cleveland police harassed me because of my lawsuit
A panhandler suing the city of Cleveland over its laws regulating begging for money said a city police officer harassed him over his lawsuit after spotting him at Playhouse Square over the weekend. Disabled Army veteran John Mancini wrote in an affidavit filed Monday that an officer only identified as "Officer Jordan" brought up the suit during an encounter that also involved another unnamed officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
