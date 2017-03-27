One dead in morning crash on Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland
The crash happened about 5 a.m. on Lakeshore Boulevard near East 140th Street in the city's North Collinwood neighborhood, police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.
