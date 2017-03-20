New Jersey working to outlaw declawing cats; should Ohio follow suit?
There are an estimated 85 million cats living in family homes in the United States. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, as many as 46 percent of them are declawed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|mrdonut
|1,142
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|23 hr
|Sunny94
|49
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
|Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs
|Mar 16
|slvaselaney
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Mar 14
|Ike
|7
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 13
|Granny
|123
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC