New data on Cleveland shows the economic impact of immigrant population: Joe Cimperman...
Guest columnist Joe Cimperman, president of Global Cleveland, writes that immigrants to Greater Cleveland have contributed significantly to the area's tax base and economy. Guest columnist Joe Cimperman is the son of a Slovenian immigrant and became president of Global Cleveland in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,930
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
|Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs
|Mar 16
|slvaselaney
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Mar 14
|Ike
|7
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 13
|Granny
|123
|skanky strip bars (Jan '09)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|16
|Deana Chandler is missing?
|Mar 11
|Ike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC