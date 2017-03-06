New charges filed against man accused of hitting, killing Ohio State trooper in Cleveland
A man accused of hitting and killing an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 90 is facing new charges, including a specification that could add a mandatory five years in prison on top of any sentence in the case. Joshua Gaspar, 37, faces a five-year sentencing enhancement for causing the death of a police officer while driving recklessly or under the influence of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC