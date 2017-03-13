Nationally-Famed Cleveland-Born Recor...

Nationally-Famed Cleveland-Born Record Producer Tommy LiPuma Dies

Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

LiPuma concentrated on a number by Dominick Farinacci during a Tri-C recording session in 2015. [David C. Barnett / ideastream] Tommy LiPuma left an indelible mark on the American music industry over the course of a fifty-plus-year career, working with artists that covered a wide range of styles from Barbara Streisand, Dr. John and the Pointer Sisters, to Miles Davis, Diana Krall and guitarist George Benson's 1976, multi-platinum, award-winning breakout album Breezin'.

