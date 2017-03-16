Meet 'quirky little boy' Jupiter: Cleveland Cutest Cat finalist
Sarah Coudriet's 4-year-old Blue Point Birman cat -- named Jupiter -- rules over his own domain populated with two humans and assorted cat and dog brothers and sisters in Cleveland. Jupiter is one of 10 finalists vying for the title of Greater Cleveland's Cutest Cat .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|Help
|4 hr
|Looking
|5
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|10 hr
|Speed limit 70
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|11 hr
|ghhs
|1,144
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Sat
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC