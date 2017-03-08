Meet a Muslim in Cleveland on Saturday: Labeeb Ahmad
A woman walks towards the Islamic Center of Cleveland mosque in Parma in this August 2011 file photo. Labeeb Ahmad writes that members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community will be in downtown Cleveland Saturday so people can "Meet a Muslim" and get their questions answered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|11 hr
|Mother of 5
|122
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC