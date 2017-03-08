'Meet a Muslim' effort meets downtown...

'Meet a Muslim' effort meets downtown Cleveland

Cleveland.com

On downtown sidewalks where someone standing with a sign might be expected to be panhandling, half a dozen young men on Saturday gave away smiles and information. Holding signs reading "Meet a Muslim" and "Ask me anything," they answered questions, handed out pamphlets explaining "True Islam" and tried to correct misconceptions that they say play into the hands of extremists and terrorists.

