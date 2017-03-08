'Meet a Muslim' effort meets downtown Cleveland
On downtown sidewalks where someone standing with a sign might be expected to be panhandling, half a dozen young men on Saturday gave away smiles and information. Holding signs reading "Meet a Muslim" and "Ask me anything," they answered questions, handed out pamphlets explaining "True Islam" and tried to correct misconceptions that they say play into the hands of extremists and terrorists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skanky strip bars (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Backwards
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,888
|Deana Chandler is missing?
|22 hr
|Ike
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Mother of 5
|122
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC