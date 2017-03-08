Mayor Jackson, City Council must insist that Cleveland Public Power end hidden fee: editorial
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's full-throated approval today of the secret reinstatement of a hidden Cleveland Public Power fee last year is absolutely wrong. Not only is the fee -- an environmental and ecological assessment fee -- at the root of two class-action lawsuits by residential and commercial customers, but Cleveland Public Power Commissioner Ivan Henderson and Cleveland Public Utilities Director Robert Davis also publicly promised in 2015 to stop charging it unless CPP won the approval of the courts and of Cleveland City Council.
