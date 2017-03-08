Mayor Frank Jackson protests to state...

Mayor Frank Jackson protests to state that budget plans would cost Cleveland millions

13 hrs ago Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

The city of Cleveland would lose millions from its budget under proposals by Gov. John Kasich that would have Ohio take over processing of some local income tax collections and would redistribute local government funding under a new formula, Mayor Frank Jackson says. The estimate is contained in a letter that Jackson sent this week to three Republican legislators to protest the plans.

