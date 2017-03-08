Mayor Frank Jackson protests to state that budget plans would cost Cleveland millions
The city of Cleveland would lose millions from its budget under proposals by Gov. John Kasich that would have Ohio take over processing of some local income tax collections and would redistribute local government funding under a new formula, Mayor Frank Jackson says. The estimate is contained in a letter that Jackson sent this week to three Republican legislators to protest the plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 min
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC