Massive Superman exhibit coming to Cleveland Public Library
CLEVELAND, Ohio - After nearly eight decades since his creation in the Glenville neighborhood, Cleveland's most famous son will get his due -- an eight-month exhibit at the Cleveland Public Library called "Superman: From Cleveland to Krypton." The massive exhibit is the closest thing to a Superman Museum the city is likely to see.
