Massachusetts mother, son charged in found Parma teen case

A 19-year-old Salem, Massachusetts man and his 43-year-old mother were indicted Monday on charges related to the case of a Parma teenager who went missing and was found one week later at their house. Michael H. Julien and Renee M. Hanson are both charged with inducing panic, obstructing justice and interference with custody in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Parma police spokesman Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.