Mass, dinner celebrate order reopening St. Casimir Church

Members of the Polish American Legion and Polish Legion of Veterans unfurl flags for the procession into the church for the reopening Mass at St. Casimir Catholic Church on July 15, 2012. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The fifth anniversary of the Vatican order reopening St. Casimir Church will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, March 5, followed by the church's annual St. Patrick's Day corned beef and cabbage dinner in the adjoining social hall, 8223 Sowinski Ave., Cleveland.

