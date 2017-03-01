Mass, dinner celebrate order reopening St. Casimir Church
Members of the Polish American Legion and Polish Legion of Veterans unfurl flags for the procession into the church for the reopening Mass at St. Casimir Catholic Church on July 15, 2012. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The fifth anniversary of the Vatican order reopening St. Casimir Church will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, March 5, followed by the church's annual St. Patrick's Day corned beef and cabbage dinner in the adjoining social hall, 8223 Sowinski Ave., Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC