Man who kidnapped teen from Cleveland...

Man who kidnapped teen from Cleveland bus stop, raped her gets 30 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Cleveland man was sentenced Monday to spend 30 years in prison after a jury convicted him of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from a Cleveland bus stop at gunpoint, dragging her into a van and raping her. Common Pleas Judge Michael Jackson imposed the sentence after he found Eric Buchanan, 38, to be a repeat violent offender, citing a violent criminal history that includes a 2000 attack that involved another 17-year-old girl at another Cleveland bus stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help 3 hr Needsome 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun WPWW 20,933
Going to Myrtle beach? Sun Speed limit 70 1
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Sun ghhs 1,144
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Sat John Fiore 25
Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08) Mar 20 Sunny94 49
allah Mar 17 oodoo 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,526 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC