Man who kidnapped teen from Cleveland bus stop, raped her gets 30 years in prison

A Cleveland man was sentenced Monday to spend 30 years in prison after a jury convicted him of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from a Cleveland bus stop at gunpoint, dragging her into a van and raping her. Common Pleas Judge Michael Jackson imposed the sentence after he found Eric Buchanan, 38, to be a repeat violent offender, citing a violent criminal history that includes a 2000 attack that involved another 17-year-old girl at another Cleveland bus stop.

