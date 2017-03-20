Man wanted in Cleveland homicide arre...

Man wanted in Cleveland homicide arrested at Akron home

14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

U.S. Marshals on Wednesday arrested a man wanted in connection with a May 2016 homicide in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. Kurtis "Dirt" Fields, 33, was arrested Wednesday morning without incident at a home on Nanaula Circle in Akron, according to the U.S. Marshals.

