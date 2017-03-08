Man suspected to be under the influen...

Man suspected to be under the influence causes crash on Ohio 2 in Cleveland

13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A 22-year-old man suspected to be under the influence crashed his car into another car early Saturday morning while driving the wrong way on Ohio 2. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. when the 22-year-old driver was traveling in a 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora westbound in the eastbound lanes of Ohio 2 from West 6th Street. He crashed into a 2012 Honda Civic driven by a 25-year-old west of West 6th Street in an offset head-on collision, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt.

