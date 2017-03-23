Man convicted in Cleveland homicide accused in New Year's Eve pistol-whipping
A Cleveland man who pleaded guilty in connection with a June homicide is also accused of pistol-whipping a man during a New Year's Eve gathering on the city's East Side. The charge came the same day that Henderson pleaded no contest to three felonies in the June shooting death of 25-year-old Mister Jackson in front of Jackson's East 99th Street home, according to court documents.
