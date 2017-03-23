Man convicted in Cleveland homicide a...

Man convicted in Cleveland homicide accused in New Year's Eve pistol-whipping

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Cleveland man who pleaded guilty in connection with a June homicide is also accused of pistol-whipping a man during a New Year's Eve gathering on the city's East Side. The charge came the same day that Henderson pleaded no contest to three felonies in the June shooting death of 25-year-old Mister Jackson in front of Jackson's East 99th Street home, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Frankspickelbarre... 20,927
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Mar 20 mrdonut 1,142
Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08) Mar 20 Sunny94 49
allah Mar 17 oodoo 1
Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs Mar 16 slvaselaney 1
Lebron grow up Mar 14 Ike 7
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Mar 13 Granny 123
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC