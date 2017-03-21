Man charged in two Cleveland killings in an hour tied to third shooting

A man accused in two fatal January shootings that happened about an hour apart is now charged in a drive-by shooting weeks earlier. Da'montais Banks, 25, was charged by a grand jury with discharging a weapon on a highway and being a felon in possession of a gun in a Jan. 3 drive-by shooting on East 128th Street in Cleveland's Forest Hills Park neighborhood, according to court records.

