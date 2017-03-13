Man charged in deadly shooting of Cleveland man who told drug dealer to leave neighborhood
A Cleveland man is charged in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man who had recently argued with a drug dealer about selling drugs in front of his home. Lawrence Waller Jr., 19, is charged with aggravated murder in the June 14 slaying of Mister Jackson outside Jackson's home on East 99th Street near St. Clair Avenue.
