Man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after being found asleep ...
Drunken Driving, Tiedeman Road: A Parma man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving March 6 after he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle, which was running, in the parking lot of Fifth Third Bank. Petty Theft, Ridge Road: A Parma woman, 24, was caught shoplifting at T.J. Maxx March 6. She tried to steal $42 worth of merchandise.
