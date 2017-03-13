Man accused of sending explicit photo...

Man accused of sending explicit photos to Cleveland teen

James Jones-Flores is charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony, according to court records. Jones-Fores' address was not included in court records but police reports indicate that he may be a resident of Amarillo, Texas.

