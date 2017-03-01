Lionel Richie/Mariah Carey concert to...

Lionel Richie/Mariah Carey concert tour, including Cleveland date, postponed

13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Music fans eager to dance all night long with Lionel Richie, or feel emotions with Mariah Carey will have to wait a few more months. The kickoff of the "All the Hits" Tour starring Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, which was initially scheduled to begin March 15, has been postponed until summer due to Richie's extended recuperation from knee surgery.

