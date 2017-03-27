Lawyers for convicted Cleveland killer produce 3D video that says victim committed suicide

Lawyers for a Cleveland man sentenced to life in prison in the 1989 death of his roommate say they have unearthed new evidence that shows the victim might have committed suicide. John Tiedjen's defense team paid a Cleveland company to create a 3D animated video re-enactment of the April 1, 1989 death of Brian McGary that shows the 18 year old placing a rifle to his own forehead and pulling the trigger, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.