Kyrie's flat Earth and the science of understanding: Starkman and Princehouse

Between Kyrie Irving's flat Earth and Isaac Newton's apple tree, science remains a process of understanding: Glenn Starkman and Patricia Princehouse "Clear skies over much of the USA today," astronaut Scott Kelly noted with this photo showing Earth's spherical shape, taken from the International Space Station in September 2015. Scientists Glenn Starkman and Patricia Princehouse write that Kyrie Irving's comments on challenging scientific convention could be the start of a beautiful conversation -- even though it's clear the Earth is not flat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.