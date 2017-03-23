Julian Stanczak, globally renowned Op artist based in Cleveland, has died at age 88
Julian Stanczak , a native of Poland who survived World War II as a child to become a globally renowned exponent of Op Art and a revered professor at the Cleveland Institute of Art , died Saturday evening at age 88. "Dear Friends," Stanczak's wife, the respected abstract sculptor and former Cleveland Institute of Art professor, wrote in an email to more than 80 friends and associates across the art world just after 9 p.m. Saturday. "I want to let you know that Julian is in paradise now," she said.
