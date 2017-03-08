Judge rules in favor of convicted Cleveland killer, serial rapist

A convicted Cleveland serial rapist and killer whose 2002 death sentence was overturned has the right to have a jury recommend whether he should be sent back to death row, a judge has ruled. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier Williams on Thursday granted Kelly Foust's request to have a jury preside over a new sentencing phase of his case instead of a panel of judges.

