Jenna Fournier of Cleveland's Nights talks new solo EP
Since 2010, Jenna Fournier has led the shoegazey Cleveland rock band Nights. The vocalist and guitarist releases her first solo EP in a decade, "The little dreamer," this April 19 with physical copies available exclusively in Japan.
