Instagram video of suspected Cleveland gang member taunting rival gang with gun leads to arrest

A suspected member of a Cleveland street gang has been indicted after police investigators came across a live Instagram broadcast of him holding a pistol and threatening to shoot members of a rival gang, according to court records. A grand jury this week indicted Terrell "Rell" Patrick, 26, on charges of criminal gang activity, receiving stolen property and multiple weapons violations in the Jan. 29 arrest at East 128th Street and Harvard Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.