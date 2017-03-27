Instagram video of suspected Cleveland gang member taunting rival gang with gun leads to arrest
A suspected member of a Cleveland street gang has been indicted after police investigators came across a live Instagram broadcast of him holding a pistol and threatening to shoot members of a rival gang, according to court records. A grand jury this week indicted Terrell "Rell" Patrick, 26, on charges of criminal gang activity, receiving stolen property and multiple weapons violations in the Jan. 29 arrest at East 128th Street and Harvard Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,937
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Thu
|HumanSpirit
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mar 28
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC