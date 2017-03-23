If you shop at Harbor Freight, you may be due a refund
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund. Harbor Freight Tools settled a class action lawsuit this week that could give shoppers up to 30% back on all their purchases.
