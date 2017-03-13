Heavy snow from Stella, wind chills not warming over the teens: Cleveland weather forecast...
Monday night's sporadic yet heavy snow showers will continue on-and-off today in Cleveland. Up to a maximum 8 inches could accumulate by late night, counting what started Monday.
