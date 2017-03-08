Headliner Michael C. Hall drops out of Wizard World Cleveland
Wizard World Cleveland officials confirmed Wednesday that headliner Michael C. Hall has dropped out of next weekend's convention in order to pursue a movie offer. He was replaced by actor Anthony Mackie, who played The Falcon in "Captain America" and "Ant-Man" movies for Marvel Studios.
